MILWAUKEE — Members of the Parklawn Assembly of God church in Milwaukee took a knee for nine minutes on Tuesday afternoon, June 2.

The demonstration was organized in memory of George Floyd. Nine minutes was the amount of time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin — who is charged in Floyd’s death — pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.

Some church members lifted their hands in prayer during the demonstration, while others held signs that read “I can’t breathe.”