Lukas Broske, West Bend West baseball team captain, also played basketball for the Spartans

WEST BEND -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

The list of accolades is long for West Bend West High School senior Lukas Broske, and you can now add FOX6 High School Hot Shot to his resume.

A four-year letter winner in baseball, he was part of the 2017 state championship team, and he was First Team All-Conference as a DH.

In 2018, he was Honorable Mention All-Conference as a utility player before getting First Team honors at first base in 2019. In 2020, he was named a team captain.

In the winter, you’ll usually find him on the basketball court.

Next year, he’ll be playing baseball at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois.

Congratulations to Lukas Broske, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.