MCSO: ‘Number of arrests made’ as protesters take to Hoan Bridge, force closure of freeway

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement responded to the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening as protesters entered I-794 and started blocking traffic, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO shut down the bridge in both directions around 6:20 p.m. The eastbound side reopened around 7:50 p.m., while the westbound side remained closed as authorities attempted to work remaining protesters off the interstate.

A number of arrests were made, the sheriff’s office said, but did not have a specific number as the incident continues to be resolved.