3 shot, 1 dead near 20th and Center in Milwaukee, police say this is unrelated to protests

Posted 6:13 am, June 2, 2020, by , Updated at 06:46AM, June 2, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, June 2 near 20th and Center.

Police say three people were wounded. The Medical Examiner confirms they’ve been notified of one death from this shooting.

Officials say this was not related to protests.

No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

