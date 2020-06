× MPD, MFD, Coast Guard respond to report of 2 boaters in water near McKinley Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, firefighters and the Coast Guard on Tuesday night, June 2 responded to the area near McKinley Park along Lincoln Memorial Drive for a “subject in water” call.

Police said officers were called out around 10:15 p.m.

According to police, a boater who called 911 said two people from a different boat went into the water.

