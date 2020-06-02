× Police: 24-year-old man killed after trying to blow up at ATM in Philadelphia

Police said a 24-year-old man is dead after trying to blow up an ATM in Philadelphia Tuesday morning, June 2.

It happened around 6 a.m. outside Sidekicks Sports Bar at North Second Street and West Susquehanna Avenue.

There, investigators were looking over the automated teller machine with a smashed screen, a mangled keyboard and dangling components, but a seemingly intact safe at the bottom.

FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson reported that, according to police, the man was using explosives. He was seriously injured at the scene and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police were investigating at this location, and this did not appear to be the lone incident.

People phoned in similar reports throughout the night.

Earlier Tuesday, Johnson and her photographer visited a bank at West Girard Avenue and North 27th Street where there also had been reports of explosions in the neighborhood.

A FOX 29 photojournalist photographed another damaged at South 61st Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the thefts are believed to be “organized” and “coordinated” efforts and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is taking the lead in the investigation.