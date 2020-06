Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- An investigation is underway after Wauwatosa East High School was vandalized overnight. Doors and windows were broken. However, it doesn’t look like anyone got inside.

At this time, there is no connection between the demonstrations in Milwaukee and this damage.

Vandalism overnight at Wauwatosa East High School. Doors and windows broken. It doesn’t look like anyone got inside. @fox6now @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/DITEbiyIhU — Amy DuPont (@AmyDuPontFox6) June 2, 2020