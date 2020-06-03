× 2 injured in near head-on crash involving SUV, skid loader near Scenic Pit in Richfield

RICHFIELD — Two people were hurt when an SUV and a skid loader collided in a near head-on crash in front of Scenic Pit in Richfield Wednesday afternoon, June 3.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol said a Ford Expedition was headed southbound on Scenic Road near Willow Creek Road when the SUV collided with the skid loader after coming over the hill.

The driver of the skid loader, with a brush attachment, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be severe.

The driver of the Ford Expedition, a Colgate man, 41, suffered relatively minor injuries.

Scenic Pit is a former quarry that accepts clean fill from construction companies. The trucks bringing the fill leave dirt on the roadway, and the pit is responsible for cleaning up the roadway, so that is why the skid loader with a brush attachment in front was on the roadway.