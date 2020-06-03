× Autopsy: George Floyd was carrier of COVID-19, had no lung damage or symptoms

George Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19, but was an asymptomatic carrier without lung damage, according to a new report from the Hennepin County medical examiner.

The medical examiner’s office released a detailed report Wednesday evening, June 3 that showed Floyd had tested positive for the virus on April 3, but did not exhibit any symptoms and did not have any lung damage. A nasal swab test administered during the autopsy confirmed that he was likely an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.

The report states that on May 25, George Floyd experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s). It also notes other significant conditions such as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl intoxication; and recent methamphetamine use.

Last week, Chauvin’s criminal complaint cited a preliminary report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in which it was determined that Floyd likely died from a combination of underlying health conditions, being restrained by police, and any potential intoxicants in his system. There was reportedly no physical evidence that he died of asphyxia of strangulation.