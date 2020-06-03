Floyd family attorney predicts 3 other Minneapolis police officers will be charged by next week

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The attorney representing George Floyd’s family said Tuesday he believes the three other police officers involved in the death of the 46-year-old Minneapolis man will be charged before Floyd’s funeral in Houston next week.

Benjamin Crump added that it was “critical” that all four former Minneapolis Police Department officers be charged in Floyd”s death. Floyd died in police custody after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes as Floyd struggled to breathe and begged for his life.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter but the other officers involved in the incident have not had charges brought against them – something Crump suggested he had been told would soon change.

Crump, who has called for charges against Chauvin to be upgraded to first-degree murder, pushed back on arguments that two of the officers at the scene were rookies and had been on the job less than a month. He added that the tragic events that unfolded in Minneapolis last week were more about humanity than training.

“All of these officers were complicit in showing no humanity to George Floyd,” he said.

Separately, the state of Minnesota filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday.

Crump also took issue with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report that classified Floyd’s death as a homicide but also cited “other significant conditions” it said Floyd suffered from, including heart disease and hypertension. The county’s autopsy also listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use, though those factors were not listed under cause of death.

Updates on this story can be found at FOXNews.com.