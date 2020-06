Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has led to protests across the country. For the sixth straight day, that included Milwaukee.

FOX6 News saw people take to the city's streets in large numbers on Wednesday, June 3. Among them were a number of people with the Islamic Society of Milwaukee.

Hundreds were on hand for the event organized by teens with the Islamic Society, and marched from its location near 13th and Layton.