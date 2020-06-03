Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Jack Desing, 4-year baseball, soccer standout at Dominican, also played basketball for 2 years

Posted 5:45 pm, June 3, 2020, by , Updated at 06:04PM, June 3, 2020
WHITEFISH BAY -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Whitefish Bay Dominican High School's Jack Desing is a four-year varsity baseball player.

During his junior season, he compiled a 1.44 earned run average.

Opponents only batted .155 against him last season.

He was also a four-year standout on the soccer team. His coach described him as a cornerstone of the program.

Add in two years of basketball for good measure, as well.

Congratulations to Jack Desing a FOX6 High School Hot Shot doing it all at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

