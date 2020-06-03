Kwik Trip, State Farm to distribute nearly 54K gallons of milk to families in need

LA CROSSE — In celebration of National Dairy Month, State Farm Insurance agents in Wisconsin are teaming up with Kwik Trip to provide milk to families in need.

State Farm agents throughout the state are providing nearly 54,000 vouchers for free milk, which can be redeemed at any Wisconsin Kwik Trip location through July 16. Together, State Farm and Kwik Trip are pouring more than $120,000 into the effort.

“Part of our mission at Kwik Trip is to make a difference in the lives of others. Teaming up with State Farm helps our communities and our local dairy farmers in a special way in these challenging times,” said John McHugh, Kwik Trip Director of Public Relations.

As food pantries have limited refrigeration, the availability of milk to families in need has been one of the many difficult challenges of COVID-19. Supply chain disruptions have also impacted dairy prices at the stores.

Wisconsin-based State Farm Vice President of Agency Maggie Oleson said Wisconsin agents are proud to help the community in celebration of dairy month.

“June is dairy month, a special time in Wisconsin. It’s also a special month for State Farm as we celebrate our 98th anniversary,” Oleson said. “Our agents wanted to do something impactful to celebrate, so we got together with Kwik Trip to help put milk on the tables of our friends, families and neighbors. And, given that both companies have over 300 storefronts in the state, the distribution of the vouchers across the state will have an expansive reach.”

Participating State Farm agents will distribute free milk vouchers this month throughout their local communities and at food pantries throughout the state. The vouchers can be redeemed for a free gallon of milk at any Wisconsin Kwik Trip location or Kwik Trip affiliate, through July 16. If you or someone you know is in need of milk please contact a Wisconsin-based State Farm agent to request a voucher. Vouchers will be provided on a first come first serve basis. To find an agent near you, visit: www.statefarm.com

To locate a Kwik Trip location near you: visit www.kwiktrip.com.