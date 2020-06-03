MCSO: Man dies after being pulled from water at McKinley Beach

MILWAUKEE — A man has died after being pulled from the water at McKinley Beach on Wednesday morning, June 3.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to McKinley Beach around 7 a.m. for reports of a man who may be in distress in the water.

Upon their arrival, deputies observed that the man had already been removed from the water. The MFD performed life-saving measures on the man but the man was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The MCSO Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation and nothing further is being released at this time.