× Police: 19-year-old man fatally shot near Sherman and Locust in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near Sherman Boulevard and Locust Street Wednesday night, June 3.

It happened just before 9 p.m.

Police said the circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation. As of Wednesday night, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.