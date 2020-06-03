Police: 19-year-old man fatally shot near Sherman and Locust in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near Sherman Boulevard and Locust Street Wednesday night, June 3.
It happened just before 9 p.m.
Police said the circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation. As of Wednesday night, no arrests had been made.
Anyone with information was asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
43.071543 -87.967502