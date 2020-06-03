Molotov cocktail thrown at police amid protests Tuesday night in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE --A tense scene unfolded in Milwaukee Tuesday evening, June 2 amid ongoing protests over the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Wednesday morning, June 3 police increased security outside the Police Administration Building. There are dumpsters blocked the road and officers standing guard. The extra barriers were brought in after Tuesday's demonstration, that at times was violent.

At approximately 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, police say an individual threw a molotov cocktail at uniformed police officers in the area near 6th and McKinley. It did not ignite. That incident took place just after protesters moved through the area.

FOX6's cameras also captured a crowd gathered near 6th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue, and police lined up, facing the protesters.

FOX6's Kasey Chronis reported from the scene several demonstrators were tackled by officers and it appeared they were taken into custody. It's unclear what sparked the confrontation.

At this point, protesters began throwing water bottles at officers as the large group of officers in riot gear descended on protesters, tear gas was set off and rubber bullets were fired.

"There is nothing non-violent about what is transpiring during the nighttime hours," said Chief Morales.