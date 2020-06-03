MPD releases body camera video after police said Molotov cocktail thrown by protester

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police late Wednesday, June 3 released body camera footage from a tense confrontation between officers and protesters Tuesday, June 2 near 6th Street and McKinley Avenue.

Police said around 8 p.m., officers were in the area “due to the civil unrest” when, “as officers stood by, subjects from within the protest group began to throw objects at the officers.”

Earlier Wednesday, police said at approximately 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, an individual threw a Molotov cocktail at uniformed police officers in the area. Police said it did not ignite, and said that incident took place just after protesters moved through the area.

FOX6’s cameras captured the crowd gathered near 6th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with police lined up, facing the protesters.

FOX6’s Kasey Chronis reported from the scene several demonstrators were tackled by officers and it appeared they were taken into custody. It’s unclear what sparked the confrontation.

At this point, protesters began throwing water bottles at officers as the large group of officers in riot gear descended on protesters, tear gas was set off and rubber bullets were fired.

“There is nothing non-violent about what is transpiring during the nighttime hours,” said Chief Morales.

We just interviewed a protester who tells us he was at 6th and McKinley when tensions arose between protesters and police last night. He says he was able to grab this rubber bullet and gas canister before running. | @fox6now #Milwaukee #Protests2020 #MilwaukeeProtests pic.twitter.com/DTLPSKsEDW — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) June 3, 2020

Molotov Cocktails were thrown at our officers. Protestors have been ordered to disperse. For your safety and for our safety please go home! — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) June 3, 2020

Milwaukee police said there were approximately 27 arrests Tuesday. Additionally, police said approximately three stores were burglarized, one store was damaged and approximately seven vehicles were towed “in regard to civil unrest.”

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson issued this statement Wednesday:

“My expectation is that peaceful protesters not hurl any items at law enforcement be they water bottles, rocks, or glass — if the reports of these incidents are true. It is also my expectation that our law enforcement officers engage in de-escalation tactics first to mitigate chances for clashes with protesters and that peaceful protesters are not provoked.”