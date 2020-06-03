Strong to severe storms downed trees, knocked out power in parts of SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- Strong to severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday night, June 2 — prompting a severe T-storm watch for all of southeast Wisconsin, and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the night.

The storms brought down trees and power lines. One of the hardest hit places was Sheboygan -- where downed trees were seen in the street and the Acuity Flag was ripped in half.

The We Energies Outage Map Wednesday morning, June 3 showed more than 2,000 without power in southeast Wisconsin.

Additionally, a line of severe thunderstorms swept through Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin service area and left nearly 25,000 of their electric customers without power. The weather event included high winds and damage to numerous electric lines, poles, circuits and substations. Our crews and contractors responded and have safely restored thousands of customers to service.

