Gov. Evers calls racism ‘a public health crisis,’ pushes bill on use of deadly force by law enforcement

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers calls racism a “public health crisis.”

He took questions Thursday at his first media briefing since protests began in Milwaukee last week and says the state must deal with what he calls “systemic racism.”

First, Gov. Evers is asking the state legislature to pass a bill. It would demand that police only use deadly force as a very last resort, that their duty is to save lives. It would also protect against whistleblowers.

“Racism itself is a public health crisis,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s important that things are done lawfully, and First Amendment rights aren’t going to be trampled, and those who do damage are damaging the First Amendment and they are hurting others’ rights exercising those First Amendment rights.”

Gov. Evers defends his decision to activate the Wisconsin National Guard which is helping protect Milwaukee police stations. The governor also said it’s time for change.

“We must use this dark moment to begin to be an example for the rest of the nation,” Gov. Evers said. “We must fix what we know is broken in our society. We must intentionally address and dismantle individual and systemic racism, discrimination and bias.”

One of the governor’s proposals calls on the legislature to pass a use-of-force bill. That bill is sponsored by a number of Milwaukee lawmakers, including State Sen. Lena Taylor.

“The bill is dead. The bill is dead, because we are not in session,” said Taylor.

While the Senate calendar is done for the year, they could still come back. Or, Gov. Evers could call a special session. In the past, Republican leaders have gaveled in, but did not vote at those sessions.

“We have the opportunity to fix long wrongs…We have a bill out there that will fix one issue, use of force,” said Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers tells FOX6 News that he will set up an appointment with legislative leaders to talk about the situation. However, the Republican Judiciary chairman who would host a hearing on the bill criticized it, saying it seems like it was written by people who never served in law enforcement.