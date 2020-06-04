Mayor: Milwaukee bars/restaurants can reopen at 25% capacity Friday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Thursday, June 4 announced Milwaukee bars and restaurants may reopen at 25% capacity starting Friday, June 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars and restaurants have been open for pickup or delivery only. They can reopen at 25% capacity starting at 2 p.m. Friday.

The mayor said Milwaukee County has moved into “Phase 3” of the COVID-19 reopening plan, which also means:

Changes will be made to youth summer programming

Businesses can operate at 50% capacity with a maximum of 250 people

Child care centers can operate at 50% capacity

Public/private gatherings are allowed at 25% capacity with a maximum of 250 people

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in an update Thursday said there have been 626 COVID-19 deaths in the state, and 19,892 people have tested positive. Of those, 2,739 (14%) have required hospitalization. DHS officials said 291,367 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Jerry Stenstrup, owner of Steny’s Tavern, issued this statement Thursday afternoon before the announcement — “awaiting an open date from Mayor Barrett,” with a link to a Change.org petition.

“We are the bars & restaurants in the City of Milwaukee who have been denied the opportunity to safely operate our businesses & provide much needed financial security for our employees. We were the first COVID-19 related businesses shut down on March 16th, 2020 for the safety of our customers & families. As of June 2020, most businesses in the city are now open. These businesses are using protective measures, and these are the same protective measures that the City of Milwaukee bars & restaurants would adhere to if we were open, but we are not able to be open. “We respect the severity and health dangers associated with the COVID 19 virus & supported the shut down in March to stop the spread and help contain the worldwide pandemic. Available science shows that we have avoided the potential earlier reported disasters and are regaining control thus permitting businesses to safely reopen all over the state, but bars & restaurants in the City of Milwaukee are still not open! The closure of the City of Milwaukee bars and restaurants can no longer be serving its main purpose of limiting the surge of COVID-19 cases when all surrounding businesses are open. “We are capable of implementing all of the same safety practices and guidelines that all other currently open businesses are using now — in fact we even have a higher standard then most businesses due to already regularly required health inspections. Being the last allowed to open puts an unfair burden on us, keeps thousands of city residents out of work, and without a path to return to work anytime soon. The harm this is causing City of Milwaukee bars & restaurants will be irreparable. Almost 3 months in, we are at a tipping point — the City of Milwaukee, its taxpayers, owners & employees will suffer long term from this devastation. “Mayor Barrett and Jeanette Kowalik must give us a definitive date that we can open so we can begin to operate effectively & safely. Watching the rest of surrounding communities, some — less then a mile away, return to business as usual and thrive while we are left in blind uncertainty of the future of our businesses is stressful and unfair,” said Ryan Steny, owner of Steny’s Tavern an Grill. “If we do not receive opening information — City of Milwaukee Bars & Restaurants will open Monday, June 8th from 4 PM to 7 PM as a show of solidarity. For more information go to https://www.change.org/p/tom-barrett-open-the-city-of-milwaukee-bars-restaurants