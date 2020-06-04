Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee artists unite to create George Floyd mural on city’s north side

Posted 3:15 pm, June 4, 2020, by , Updated at 03:34PM, June 4, 2020

Milwaukee artists unite to create George Floyd mural on city's north sideMILWAUKEE — A handful of artists came together Thursday, June 4 in Milwaukee to create a mural in George Floyd’s honor.

FOX6’s cameras captured the creation coming together near North Avenue and Holton Street on Milwaukee’s north side.

Artists said it’s a way to take action, and spread a message they hope will inspire change.

“Seeing there can be all these different types of people working together shows there can be a change in the world,” said Domonique Whitehurst, artist.

The mural was expected to be complete by Thursday night.

