Live: Memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee Brewing Company to hold curbside event; offer purple glitter beer for Pride Month

Posted 2:58 pm, June 4, 2020, by , Updated at 03:04PM, June 4, 2020

MILWAUKEE — To honor Pride Month, Milwaukee Brewing Company is bringing back its purple glitter beer known as “We Just Want Good Times” for a one-day event at their 9th Street Brewery location.

The curbside event will run on Saturday, June 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with proceeds benefitting three local LGBTQ+ organizations.

The limited-release of the beer will be available in $15 crowlers, as well as $5 Pride-themed pint glasses.

Milwaukee Brewing Co. Facebook Page

There will not be a pre-order according to their Facebook post and all transactions will be made onsite with precautions in place.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.