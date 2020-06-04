Milwaukee Brewing Company to hold curbside event; offer purple glitter beer for Pride Month

MILWAUKEE — To honor Pride Month, Milwaukee Brewing Company is bringing back its purple glitter beer known as “We Just Want Good Times” for a one-day event at their 9th Street Brewery location.

The curbside event will run on Saturday, June 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with proceeds benefitting three local LGBTQ+ organizations.

The limited-release of the beer will be available in $15 crowlers, as well as $5 Pride-themed pint glasses.

There will not be a pre-order according to their Facebook post and all transactions will be made onsite with precautions in place.