Police: 1 killed in crash near 6th and Locust following pursuit

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed as a result of a crash near 6th and Locust on Thursday afternoon.

In a news conference, police said the striking vehicle in the crash was being pursued by police. There were seven people in the vehicle that refused to stop and one person in the vehicle that was struck.

The person killed in the crash was in the striking vehicle, according to police.

Evidence at the scene indicated that some of those involved in the crash may have been involved in Thursday’s protests, police said.