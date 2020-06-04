× Police seek 4 who threatened mechanic with sledgehammer, did not pay for service

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police asked for help identifying and location four young men in an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon, June 2 on Cornell Street near Teutonia Avenue.

Police said the four drove a vehicle to a business to have it repaired, and when payment was requested, one of the men, armed with a sledgehammer, and the others began threatening the victim to complete the service on the vehicle. They eventually fled without paying, police said.

The men were described as follows:

African American male, 18-25 years old, standing 6’1″ to 6’2″ tall, weighing 150 to 170 pounds with short, wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shoes. He was armed with sledge hammer. African American male, 18-25 years old, standing 5’9″ to 6′ tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing no shirt, gray shorts, a shirt wrapped around his head and black shoes with black socks. African American male, 18-25 years old, standing 5’9″ to 6″ tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink/yellow/blue shorts, a white baseball cap and white Fila shoes with white socks. African American male, 18-25 years old, standing 5’9″ to 6′ tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts.

Their vehicle was described as a dark blue four-door Pontiac G6.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.