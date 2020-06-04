LIVE: Community Task Force MKE holds press conference in front of Public Safety Building
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police seek 4 who threatened mechanic with sledgehammer, did not pay for service

Posted 11:49 am, June 4, 2020, by
Police seek 4 who threatened mechanic with sledgehammer, did not pay for service

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police asked for help identifying and location four young men in an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon, June 2 on Cornell Street near Teutonia Avenue.

Police said the four drove a vehicle to a business to have it repaired, and when payment was requested, one of the men, armed with a sledgehammer, and the others began threatening the victim to complete the service on the vehicle. They eventually fled without paying, police said.

The men were described as follows:

  1. African American male, 18-25 years old, standing 6’1″ to 6’2″ tall, weighing 150 to 170 pounds with short, wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shoes. He was armed with sledge hammer.
  2. African American male, 18-25 years old, standing 5’9″ to 6′ tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing no shirt, gray shorts, a shirt wrapped around his head and black shoes with black socks.
  3. African American male, 18-25 years old, standing 5’9″ to 6″ tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink/yellow/blue shorts, a white baseball cap and white Fila shoes with white socks.
  4. African American male, 18-25 years old, standing 5’9″ to 6′ tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts.

Their vehicle was described as a dark blue four-door Pontiac G6.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.