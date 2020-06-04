Senior Lexi Keppler running from University School to Marquette University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Having missed their final season of high school sports, FOX6 is shining a spotlight on senior spring athletes.

A force in conference and state competition, University School senior Lexi Keppler is a High School Hot Shot.

The track and field star is a two-time team captain who has earned Midwest Classic Conference All-Conference recognition eight times. Six times, she was a sectional qualifier reaching state each year of her career setting school records in the 4-by-400 and 1600 along the way.

Keppler is a leader that balances fun and a personable demeanor with a gritty competitiveness and will bring that to Marquette where she will continue her track career.

Congratulations Lexi Keppler, our High School Hot Shot.