The Pfister Hotel to reopen on June 10 with enhanced cleaning procedures

MILWAUKEE –The Pfister Hotel will reopen on June 8 with the introduction of its CleanCare Pledge, which ensures that enhanced cleanliness and safety measures are in place for its guests and associates, Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced Thursday, June 4.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel group has developed the CleanCare Pledge:

Introducing new processes and easy-to-use technology to create a low-to-no contact guest experience

Incorporating social distancing into processes and various spaces

Outfitting associates with masks and gloves, and making masks available for guests

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols that go beyond leading hospitality industry standards and CDC guidelines

“The health and safety of our guests and associates has always been a top priority,” Michael Evans, president Marcus Hotels & Resorts said. “As needs evolve, so will we, and so will our CleanCare Pledge.”

Beginning June 10, the hotel’s restaurant, Mason Street Grill, will be open initially for dinner only with a limited menu. Additionally, patio dining will be available, and carry-out and curbside pick-up will be offered.

The Well Spa + Salon will offer manicures, pedicures, haircuts, and hair treatments.

Both Mason Street Grill and The Well Spa + Salon will incorporate the enhanced CleanCare Pledge standards of cleanliness and safety into the guest experience.