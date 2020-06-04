Watch: Milwaukee Police Chief takes part in peaceful march near 12th and Vine

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales took part in a peaceful march with members of the community Thursday afternoon, June 4.

It began around 12:30 p.m. near 12th Street and Vine Street.

Demonstrators and a caravan of vehicles streamed through streets on Milwaukee’s north side overnight Wednesday and headed to a police precinct station where National Guard members stood watch.

Officers used smoke or gas to disperse the protesters. But, it was a quieter demonstration than previous nights when peaceful protests later devolved into violence.

The crowd of several hundred that marched across Milwaukee largely dispersed by 12:30 a.m. Thursday.