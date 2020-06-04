Watch: Milwaukee Police Chief takes part in peaceful march near 12th and Vine

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales took part in a peaceful march with members of the community Thursday afternoon, June 4.
It began around 12:30 p.m. near 12th Street and Vine Street.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
Demonstrators and a caravan of vehicles streamed through streets on Milwaukee’s north side overnight Wednesday and headed to a police precinct station where National Guard members stood watch.
Officers used smoke or gas to disperse the protesters. But, it was a quieter demonstration than previous nights when peaceful protests later devolved into violence.
The crowd of several hundred that marched across Milwaukee largely dispersed by 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
43.053615 -87.927428