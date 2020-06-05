Groups march through Greendale, West Allis in honor of George Floyd, others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE -- Protesters covered more ground across Milwaukee County suburbs on Friday, June 5 -- demonstrating in honor of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose officer-involved death has sparked days of protest across the U.S.

In Greendale, hundreds quickly gathered outside the high school for a peaceful matching honor of Floyd and other black lives lost at the hands of police.

The demonstration began with a prayer around 2:15 p.m., followed by a 20-minute march through downtown, historic Greendale to Village Hall. The crowd changed the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor; Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday.

The organizer of the Greendale demonstration tells FOX6 News it was important to have a demonstration there.

"I wanted to have this in Greendale because this is my community and I wanted to put it out there and show that Greendale itself cares," said organizer Chanese Knox. "I wanted everybody to see we stand for black lives."

The peaceful gathering ended with nine minutes of kneeling, the amount of time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck.

Earlier Friday, a Black Lives Matter march took place in West Allis. Approximately 40 people gathered and marched from Greenfield Park to the West Allis police station.

A Black Lives Matter protest is also scheduled in Brookfield Friday evening near the intersection of Bluemound and Moorland.