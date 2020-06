Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Ian Rognerud down at Racine St. Catherine's is a High School Hot Shot.

He is a standout baseball player. All-County and All-Conference. For four years, he was a varsity player.

Off the field, he has had academic high honors and won the Scholar-Athlete Award.

He is also involved in the Koos for Kids charity. An organization founded by Brewers bullpen catcher, Marcus Hanel, himself a Racine native.

Ian Rognerud is headed next to MSOE. Best of luck!