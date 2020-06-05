× Kenosha non-profits eligible to apply for relief from FEMA assistance program

KENOSHA — Certain private nonprofit organizations in the community are eligible to apply for funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program to help cover the costs of COVID-19 response efforts, the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management announced Friday, June 5.

Local organizations are encouraged to apply to determine whether they are eligible and to seek this aid.

To be eligible for Public Assistance, a private nonprofit applicant must show that it has:

A ruling letter from the Internal Revenue Service granting tax exemption under sections 501 (c), (d) or (e) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954; or n Documentation from the state, substantiating that the non-revenue-producing organization or entity is a nonprofit entity organized or doing business under state law.

Eligible private nonprofits must also own or operate an eligible facility that provides an eligible service. These services include education utilities, and emergency, medical or custodial care.

Emergency protective measures taken to respond to the COVID-19 emergency may be eligible for reimbursement through the Public Assistance program. Emergency work is that which is necessary to save lives or protect public health and safety. While these expenses are generally the responsibility of state and local governments, which are also eligible to seek FEMA Public Assistance, there are limited circumstances in which private nonprofits may be eligible to seek aid directly to cover costs of COVID-19 response services for which they are legally responsible.

All Public Assistance fact sheets and guidance released for COVID-19 can be found on FEMA’s website.