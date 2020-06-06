× ‘Another form of protesting:’ Neighborhood cleanup slated for Saturday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — Communities in Milwaukee will come together to help clean up three neighborhoods Saturday afternoon, in an effort to provide an additional way for residents to call for change and social justice across the city and nation.

Alderman Russell Stamper’s #WeWork Initiative highlights three neighborhoods in the 15th District by organizing a neighborhood cleanup and beautification initiatives from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

“This is another form of protesting,” said Rayhanio Boynes, of the Creative Corridor. “We are taking ownership of our neighborhood and we’re encouraging others to take ownership of theirs. Through all of these efforts–the marches, the protests, the cleanups–siloes are being broken down, bridges are being built, and change is happening. Sometimes it takes great tragedy to create change.”

The cleanup will begin at 13th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue, an initiative led by Running Rebels. The cleanup will then continue to 17th Street and Walnut Street, an initiative led by Johnson Park Neighborhood Association. To end the protest, participants will help clean up 32nd and Center Street and can watch local artists paint murals and enjoy live music. That initiative is led by the Creative Corridor.

Partnering with local businesses, organizations, youth groups, nonprofits, creatives, City of Milwaukee DPW and the Milwaukee Urban League, people are encouraged to come together to clean up and beautify three neighborhoods.