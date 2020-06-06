Hospital staff in Spain wheels recovering coronavirus patients to the beach

BARCELONA – A hospital in Spain is taking coronavirus patients on trips to the sea as part of their recovery from the illness.
Photos shows medical staff at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona wheeling patients recovering from the virus to the beach on Wednesday, offering them a scenic view of the Mediterranean Sea. The beach trip is part of a program to humanize intensive care units, according to BBC News.
The head of the hospital’s ICU told Catalan daily newspaper ARA Societat that it has been doing therapeutic outings on Barcelona’s seafront promenade with some patients for a couple of years.
