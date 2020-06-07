× Homeowner finds suspicious device in mailbox in Washington Co.

VILLAGE OF RICHFIELD, Wis. — Washington County Sheriff deputies responded to a call of a suspicious device found in a mailbox near County Line Road and Colgate Road on Saturday, June 6 around 8 p.m.

Deputies say the device initially appeared to be some type of improvised explosive device (IED) or possibly a homemade firework. There was black charring inside the mailbox. The device was intact and completely wrapped in electrical tape.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) out of an abundance of caution. Milwaukee County EOD responded to the scene and conducted an x-ray of the device. Milwaukee County EOD determined the device was a “sparkler bomb” – eight sparklers wrapped in electrical tape.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asks any residents who find similar devices to notify them for proper disposal. For safety reasons please do not manipulate the device. A deputy will visually examine the device and determine proper disposal.