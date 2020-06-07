× Police say shooting at 27th and Locust likely result of road rage, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured near N. 27th Street and W. Locust Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 7.

Officials say the 23-year-old victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and walked into a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the shooting appears to be the result of a road rage incident.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.