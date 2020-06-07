× Woman, 64, arrested for spitting in juvenile’s face in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD — Police arrested a 64-year-old woman Saturday night, June 6, accused of spitting in a juvenile’s face earlier in the day.

Police say the woman and the juvenile male – both of Shorewood – had a verbal altercation near N. Oakland Drive and E. Capitol Drive around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. She was arrested just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Shorewood Police Department says the suspect was arrested and booked, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were unable to take her to the Milwaukee County Jail.

Criminal charges will be issued in the coming days, according to the statement.