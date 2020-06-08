Caden Ramspott, Waukesha North baseball, basketball player, leaves with impressive resume

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Caden Ramspott leaves Waukesha North High School with an impressive athletic and academic resume.

He was a baseball and basketball player.

On the baseball side of things, a memorable win over Waukesha West in the playoffs is high on his personal list.

His coach called Caden dependable, fun to have around and a true teammate.

He was also recently named a Classic-8 Scholar-Athlete.

Congratulations to Caden Ramspott from Waukesha North -- a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.