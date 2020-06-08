Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Caden Ramspott, Waukesha North baseball, basketball player, leaves with impressive resume

Posted 5:23 pm, June 8, 2020, by , Updated at 06:12PM, June 8, 2020
WAUKESHA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Caden Ramspott leaves Waukesha North High School with an impressive athletic and academic resume.

He was a baseball and basketball player.

On the baseball side of things, a memorable win over Waukesha West in the playoffs is high on his personal list.

His coach called Caden dependable, fun to have around and a true teammate.

He was also recently named a Classic-8 Scholar-Athlete.

Congratulations to Caden Ramspott from Waukesha North -- a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

