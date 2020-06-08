Family: Michigan man hit with bike lock for ‘loud music’ lost 3 teeth in racially-motivated attack

MONROE, Mich. — A 42-year-old man from Newport, Michigan was arrested in what police are calling a racially-motivated attack after he reportedly hit a young black man in the face with a bike chain and used a racial slur.

Lee James Mouat, Jr., was charged Sunday, June 7 with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and ethnic intimidation. According to authorities in Monroe County, the beating happened around 7:45 Saturday night at Sterling State Park.

The victim, an 18-year-old from Monroe, had three teeth knocked out and suffered a cut on his lip. The victim’s family identified him as Devin Freelon, Jr., and said they were at the park when a man, later identified by police as Mouat, got mad about loud music.

The family said he got angry, called them an expletive and then went to his car to get a bicycle lock before hitting Devin with it in the face.

Mouat was arrested and charged Sunday. His bond was set at $100,000 and he is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for dental work for the victim. It has already reached over $11,000 in donations.