Noah's Ark Waterpark opening June 20 with limited capacity, temperature checks

WISCONSIN DELLS — Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells will be opening its doors to the public on June 20.

“The way we will operate this summer is significantly different from what we are all used to as we adapt to the new landscape created by COVID-19. While we are committed to enhanced standards in an effort to keep you as healthy and safe as possible, there remains an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place and any place where people are present. Please, read this page fully to ensure the best experience possible as you plan your visit and join us at America’s Largest Waterpark,” said Noah’s Ark officials.

In order to comply with key health and safety measures surrounding limiting capacity, social distancing, and touch-free payment, planning a visit to Noah’s Ark will look different this summer.

Guests will need to register for the date they wish to visit in advance, in addition to their regularly purchased Ticket or Season Pass .

for the date they wish to visit in advance, in addition to their regularly purchased or . If the date you wish to visit is not listed in our online calendar, we have already hit our capacity limit for that date, and you will need to choose another day.

All those wishing to enter Noah’s Ark Waterpark (Guests, Team Members, Suppliers, and Contracted Partners) will have their temperatures scanned before entering the park.

before entering the park. Any person with a temperature of 100.4°F or higher, or displaying other symptoms of COVID-19, will be denied entry.

Facial coverings are also required for all entrants, except children under three and those with a valid medical condition.

Visitors will find many more new proactive measures in place at Noah’s Ark Waterpark this summer.