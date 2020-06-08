Teen to speak out after being spit on during peaceful demonstration in Shorewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD -- The teen who was spit on during a peaceful demonstration in Shorewood in Saturday, June 6 will speak out Monday morning, June 8 during a press conference held by the Shorewood School District.

Police arrested a 64-year-old woman Saturday night, June 6, accused of spitting in a juvenile protester's face during a peaceful demonstration earlier in the day. On Sunday, as people decorated the sidewalk with chalk outside her home, police said she became physical with a protester, and she was taken into custody again.

On Saturday, police said the woman and the boy -- both of Shorewood -- had a verbal altercation near N. Oakland Drive and E. Capitol Drive around 4:30 p.m. Stephanie Rapkin, who is a licensed attorney, was arrested just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The confrontation happened just as the demonstration was starting to wrap up. Witnesses said the woman parked her car in the middle of the intersection outside Metro Market on Oakland -- blocking the group.

"She just kept saying we're an inconvenience and that she had to go to the store," said Caress Gonzalez, who recorded the altercation.

In the video, the woman ignores people urging her to get back in her vehicle. As the crowd approached, rather than turning away, she's seen spitting in a young man's face.

According to police, the victim said he was peacefully protesting on the sidewalk in front of the woman's home when she came out and engaged in a verbal confrontation with protesters. The victim said she slapped both of her hands on his chest, and pushed him. She then returned to her home.