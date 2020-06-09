Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

12th day of protests planned: Rally to begin Tuesday afternoon at Humboldt Park

Posted 6:09 am, June 9, 2020, by , Updated at 06:10AM, June 9, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Tuesday, June 9 marks the 12th day of protests in the City of Milwaukee. Protesters plan to march once again this afternoon -- starting a Humboldt Park.  The group met Monday, June 8 to gather supplies and unify a message.

Milwaukee protest June 8

Indalecio de Jesus Valentin

In Cathedral Square leaders talked about what they'd like to see change in the city. Organizers of the group  said they'd like the opportunity to present incidents of police brutality to the Milwaukee Common Council in a public forum.They are also calling for officers in Milwaukee to be from the neighborhoods they serve.

"We demand that officers working in the inner city, be from the inner city," said Indalecio de Jesus Valentin, organizer.

Milwaukee protest June 8

Milwaukee protest on Monday, June 8, 2020

Demonstrators say they will keeping marching until changes happen.

"My blisters don't matter at this point. What keeps us going is personally in my heart, whenever I feel pain in my feet, pain in my legs, I just think of generations past. Nothing hurts more than what my ancestors went through," said Valentin.

The group will gather around 3 p.m. Tuesday and begin marching at 4 p.m.

