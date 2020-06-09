Eve Hall from Milwaukee Urban League talks moving forward as a community

LIVE: George Floyd will be laid to rest in Houston, Texas
MILWAUKEE — The aftermath of the death of George Floyd has laid bare the urgent need for change in our society. But what’s next for Milwaukee and the country? Eve Hall with the Milwaukee Urban League joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about how we move forward as a community.

