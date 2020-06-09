Open Record Special Edition: Far from gone

MILWAUKEE – Over the last few weeks, there’s been a shift in news coverage from COVID-19 to nationwide protests about police brutality and racial inequality. But that doesn’t mean the coronavirus has gone away. In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire get you up-to-date on the latest COVID-19 news.

Where does Wisconsin stand in the Badger Bounce Back Plan? Why, despite Mayor Barrett’s announcement last week that bars and restaurants could reopen, are many still closed? Plus, you’ll also hear how FOX6 continues to ensure the safety and health of its employees.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

