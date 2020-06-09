Police: Man shot, stabbed near 76th and Carmen; 2 suspects arrested

Wind advisory in effect for SE Wisconsin until midnight
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that happened near 76th and Carmen on the city’s north side Tuesday, June 9.

Authorities say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot and stabbed by two suspects during an argument that ensued after those involved were in a vehicle accident. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects — Milwaukee men ages 54 and 32 — were arrested. Police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

