× Universal mask policy: Face coverings required at Milwaukee County grounds/facilities

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Tuesday, June 9 announced a face mask requirement on Milwaukee County grounds and facilities.

This requirement includes employees, contractors, vendors, volunteers, service users and the general public “entering county facilities and grounds with a controlled entry point.” A news release noted masks are not required, but are highly recommended at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, on Milwaukee County Transit System buses and at outdoor park spaces including beer gardens.

Crowley noted during a Tuesday afternoon news conference we are “still in the middle of a pandemic,” and thus, Milwaukee County is following guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control in issuing the “universal mask policy.”

The county executive noted masks will be provided for those who do not have masks.

Acceptable masks include cloth face masks, handmade or sewn face masks, scarves, bandannas, disposable non-medical grade paper masks, etc.

Again, Crowley noted those without masks will be provided with them. He said, “We have spent numerous amounts of money on PPE for employees and the public.”

Crowley said the county has partnered with Mask Up MKE to allow folks to have access to masks.

Exempt from the policy are children under 2.

Crowley said children 3-12 should only wear masks while under supervision of parents or guardians — and should remain within their family/household unit, 6 feet away from others.

“As we continue to deliver critical county services during this unprecedented time, we must do everything in our power to protect the health and safety of both our employees and the public,” said Crowley in the release. “In addition to wearing a face mask, we are continuing to encourage staff and patrons to practice physical distancing and handwashing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These practices become especially important as we begin to re-open county facilities and grounds.”

“Wearing a face mask protects you and those around you. We know that you can transmit COVID-19 even without any infectious symptoms,” said Dr. Ben Weston, director of medical services, Office of Emergency Management in the release. “Because Milwaukee County is an area of significant community-spread transmission, it is a necessary precaution to wear a face mask when at county grounds and facilities.”

For questions about the “Universal Face Mask Policy,” CLICK HERE.