‘What prevents crime is resources:’ 2 Wisconsin state lawmakers support move to ‘defund police’

MILWAUKEE — Protesters in Madison painted “Defund Police” in huge yellow letters in front of the Capitol on Monday — an idea gaining traction as Minneapolis leaders moved to dismantle their police department in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Cities like New York and Los Angeles plan to cut millions from theirs. Two Wisconsin state representative said they support cutting police budgets and spending the money in the community.

Milwaukee’s police budget was cut by $1.5 million from 2010 to 2019, and various groups like the ACLU of Wisconsin want a cut of $75 million.

But what does “defund police” even mean?

“It does not mean that police are completely abolished,” said State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee). “What we are saying is we need to invest in things that actually make communities safer.”

Protesters in Milwaukee have circulated a petition asking for a 10% cut to the Milwaukee Police Department. That money would instead be put into the African American community for things like education, public health and housing.

“What really prevents crime is resources, prevention,” said State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff. “By the time you call the cops, that’s too late. If you call the cops, that trigger was pulled. That window was smashed. Let’s get to a point in our society where we can focus on prevention, not punishment.”

Bowen and Brostoff have joined the daily protests — and are looking at MPD’s $297 million budget.

“We can have a conversation about the next budget on the local level, where millions of dollars are at stake,” said Bowen. “That can make the job of our police officers even safer.”

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has countered, warning budget cuts will lead to fewer officers and longer response times — a sentiment echoed by State Rep. Van Wanggaard, a former officer.

“If you go to take away money from law enforcement, from their mission, then what’s going to happen is, you’re going to have more crime,” said Wanggaard.

Wisconsin law requires police protection, and the state constitution also talks about the powers of the county sheriff, so the police aren’t leaving our cities, but their budgets could be cut.