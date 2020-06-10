× Brown Deer police investigating shots fired incident, say bullet struck crib where child was sleeping

BROWN DEER — The Brown Deer Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at a residence in the Village of Brown Deer around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, June 9.

Officers made contact with the residents and confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the shooting. A 26-year-old woman and her children — a 4-year-old and a 1 1/2-year-old were inside the home during the incident.

Police say one of the bullets struck the crib where the youngest child was sleeping. Multiple bullet casings were recovered on the street near the residence.

Anyone with information can contact the Brown Deer Police Department Investigative Bureau at 414-371-2900.