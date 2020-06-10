Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Caught on camera: Muskego police seek suspect after attempted theft from Walmart

Posted 9:48 am, June 10, 2020, by , Updated at 09:50AM, June 10, 2020

MUSKEGO —  Muskego police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted retail theft that happened Sunday, May 31 at Walmart.

According to police, the suspect entered the store around 1:17 p.m. and filled a shopping cart with higher end priced bottles of liquor and baby clothes. After passing the final point of checkout without paying, the suspect was confronted by Walmart employees.

At at time, the suspect abandoned the cart and fled on foot.

No description of a vehicle or direction of travel is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.

