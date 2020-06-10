Christian Yelich donates Beats headphones, Nintendo Switches to Children’s Wisconsin patients

MILWAUKEE — If you thought Christian Yelich needed a bat in his hands to bring smiles to children’s faces, think again.

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder donated 50 pairs of Beats headphones and six Nintendo Switch video game systems to kids at the Children’s Wisconsin MACC Fund Center, the hospital said in a tweet.

The tweet includes a video of patients and staff at the hospital saying thanks to the Brewers slugger, saying that the donation is being enjoyed by the kids — and staff.

Recently, @ChristianYelich – @Brewers superstar, @MLB MVP and all-around amazing guy — donated 50 pairs of Beats headphones and six Nintendo Switches to kids at the MACC Fund Center at Children’s Wisconsin. On the field and off, Christian is a pro at making kids smile. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/LHDNMwmHXs — Children's Wisconsin (@childrenswi) June 9, 2020