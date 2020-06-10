Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Christian Yelich donates Beats headphones, Nintendo Switches to Children’s Wisconsin patients

Posted 8:42 pm, June 10, 2020,

MILWAUKEE — If you thought Christian Yelich needed a bat in his hands to bring smiles to children’s faces, think again.

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder donated 50 pairs of Beats headphones and six Nintendo Switch video game systems to kids at the Children’s Wisconsin MACC Fund Center, the hospital said in a tweet.

The tweet includes a video of patients and staff at the hospital saying thanks to the Brewers slugger, saying that the donation is being enjoyed by the kids — and staff.

