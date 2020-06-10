Milwaukee DPW reinstating some parking enforcement effective June 15

Flood advisory for parts of Milwaukee County until 8 p.m.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works on Wednesday, June 10 announced that some parking enforcement measures — which had been suspended — will be reinstated.

On March 19, the city suspended all timed, metered and night parking restrictions to accommodate residents who were spending more time at home due to COVID-19 and businesses pausing operations for workers and clients alike.

As more businesses have reopened, the need for increased turnover of parking spaces and locations has increased, the city said in a news release.

To accommodate that increase, enforcement of all timed and metered restrictions will resume — effective June 15.

Alternate-side parking and night parking permits will not be enforced until a later date. That date is not yet determined.

