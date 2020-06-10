Wauwatosa gym facing backlash over ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout, owner apologizes

WAUWATOSA — An Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa is catching major heat over posting a workout titled “I Can’t Breathe,” according to TMZ.

Jen Dunnington, co-owner of Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa, told TMZ one of her trainers attempted to “honor” George Floyd by posting a workout for members this week.

The sign featured the words “I Can’t Breathe” and “don’t you dare lay down” with a drawing of a kneeling person.

She says the group of exercises was meant to “be a workout so hard that we felt what he felt” … but when people in the community viewed the whiteboard for the workout, it was immediately hit with backlash. Dunnington told TMZ she regrets the sign’s verbiage, saying, “I deeply apologize.” Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa issued the following statement on their Facebook page: “To our members, employees and community: We are terribly sorry for our actions this week by offering an “I Can’t Breathe” workout. No matter our intent, we now recognize how deeply offensive our words, illustrations and actions have been. One of the publicly-stated commitments to antiracism work by the owner of the Anytime Fitness brand, Self Esteem Brands, is to bolster education efforts for its franchise owners to lead with empathy, love and respect. We obviously have work to do within our own location, and we will work hard to earn back your trust and respect. We stand with our black community, and again, we are so very sorry for this insensitive move.”